Nigeria: IPOB Denies Obiano's U.S.$50,000, Two Jeeps Gratification to Kanu

Awka — The indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) has refuted the alleged financial inducements of $50,000 and two jeeps by the Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano to its leader Nnamdi Kanu.

The group alleged that the rumor was peddled through one Emeka Umeagbalasi of INTERSOCIETY group, describing it as baseless, unsubstantiated and spurious.

In a statement issued on Monday by the body's Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, and made available to newsmen in Awka, the group said its leader was too big and incorruptible to be easily induced by any politician.

The body called on its members, Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom to disregard the unfounded allegations from the group.

The statement read in part: "We, the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) and it's leadership worldwide condemn in its totality the baseless, unsubstantiated and spurious inspired allegation published through one Emeka Umeagbalasi of INTERSOCIETY group, to the effect that Willie Obiano offered financial inducements ($50,000) and two jeeps to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for yet to be disclosed favours.

"It is on record that IPOB is a global organisation with presence in over one hundred countries and territories around the world and therefore is more that capable of supporting itself financially. No politician of whatever persuasion can stand today to say he or she is a financier of IPOB because they are neither worthy nor capable of doing so.

"We want to make it categorically clear to all and sundry that IPOB is a gigantic organization which one man or group cannot have the wherewithal to sponsor. IPOB sponsorship comes from the membership worldwide through voluntary monthly dues and levies."