South Africa: Step Aside, Zille, Says Departing MP

analysis

Mmusi (Maimane) has to get the DA ready for peak performance heading towards the 2019 elections, not be spending time putting out internal fires , especially the volcanic eruption caused by Helen's Zille's efforts to defend her quite considerable legacy, said Wilmot James. By JANET HEARD.

If Helen Zille wished to protect the party and her legacy, she should stop "digging herself into a hole" but rather step down, according to outgoing Democratic Alliance MP, Wilmot James.

"I am disappointed that she is behaving in this way," said James, referring to Zille's reluctance to apologise unreservedly for her ill-fated tweet about colonialism and her determination to justify her position despite an appeal from DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

James was interviewed as he exits Parliament to depart for the US on a one-year appointment as a visiting professor at Columbia University, where he will focus on infectious epidemics and global health security.

Careful not to comment on the merits or otherwise of the case pending the internal disciplinary process that is under way, he said: "Wisdom has never been one of Helen's qualities, so she goes about it (protecting her legacy) the wrong way by trying to control, bend and manipulate...