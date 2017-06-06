5 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Inquest Opened After Nikoi's Body Found On Table Mountain

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Supplied
Charlotte Nikoi, who went missing while hiking on Table Mountain (file photo).

Western Cape police are investigating an inquest docket following the discovery of Charlotte "Nana Yaa" Nikoi's body on Table Mountain.

A DNA test had identified the decomposing body as that of the New York-based Unicef director, who went missing on March 21, Captain FC van Wyk said on Monday.

Asked whether officers had opened a murder or inquest docket, he said the latter. This would indicate that no foul play was suspected.

The Unicef associate director for human resources disappeared without a trace while hiking up Platteklip Gorge with her family more than two months ago.

Her husband Chris previously told News24 that he, Nikoi and their daughter went walking on the mountain on Human Rights Day.

However, less than an hour into the walk, Nikoi said she was turning back. They had planned to meet again at the start of the trail, but she was not there when they returned.

Paul Scheepers, a private investigator hired to help the family, confirmed to IOL that her phone, wallet and passport were found on her. He believed she had taken the wrong route.

In a statement at the weekend, Unicef said it was saddened by the news and expressed its sympathies to her family.

"Nana Yaa was a committed colleague who devoted the past 18 years of her life to the work and values of the United Nations. Her warmth and steadfast support will be missed by all those who knew her."

The organisation thanked local authorities and others for their help with the case.

Source: News24

More on This

UNICEF Statement on the Passing of Charlotte (Nana Yaa) Nikoi

"We learned with great sadness that the remains of our colleague Charlotte (Nana Yaa) Nikoi have been found. All of us… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.