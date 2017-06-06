6 June 2017

Malawi: Phambana, Mpanga Win Optichem Golf

Veteran golfer Phillip Phambana scored 44 points to beat a field of 54 golfers to emerge champion in Optichem Malawi golf played at Thyolo Sports Club.

Thyolo Sports Club golf captain Raveej Singh scored 41 points to settle for second position while Dr Gerson Araujo was in third with 40 points.

Former Blantyre Sports Club golf captain Harold Lungu hit the longest drive in the men's main category while Kingsley Chimdima Mhango emerged the champion among senior golfers.

In the ladies section Jochebed Mpanga straight from a third finish 24 hours earlier in the UGI tournament, won her first major golf title courtesy of Optichem tournament.

She posted 40 points on her way to win the second title after Carlsberg ballpool in Lilongwe.

Arnes Araujo was on second position in the ladies category having finished with 36 points

Phambana applauded Optichem for sponsoring the tournament while Mpanga said it was special being the first time to play at the course.

Optichem General Manager Bobby Singh said the fertilizer manufacturing company was proud to be associated with Thyolo which boasts of their valuable customers.

"We are very happy to sponsor this competition in Thyolo because our business in agriculture where we have most of our customers with Mulanje through tea estates.

Optichem, which has been sponsoring golf at Thyolo Golf Club for six years, also donated K100,000 towards the maintenance of the golf course.

They have also promised to come back next year with another tournament.

