Tanzania: Yanga End Penalty Jinx, Advance

Tanzania Mainland Champions shattered the long penalty-missing myth to beat Kenyan giants, Tusker by 4-2 in thrilling Sportpesa match held yesterday at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga who fielded most players from B-side team fought bravery in all 90 minutes against experienced Tusker side.

But, it was Deogratius Munishi (Dida) who emerged the match hero after punching away the third penalty while the fourth one hit a bar. Nadir Haroub who was the most senior player in the encounter opened with the shootout for Yanga with a curled angle shot that beat Tuker goalkeeper.

Zambian international, Obrey Chirwa also converted his penalty and so were youthful Maka Edward and Saidi Mussa.

Yanga FC joined AFC Leopard at the semi-final spot. It was the fight of champions as both clubs are the defending champs of their domestic leagues. The first chapter of the match saw Yanga producing numerous scoring options but totally lacked the killer shots on target.

The country's flag carriers dictated well the opening portion of the match winning much of the midfield battle a situation that compelled Kenyans to use their wingers so as to reach inside Yanga's territory but their final output always went far from their intended target.

With Juma Mwambusi taking full charge of the game on the touchline in absence of the head coach, Zambian George Lwandamina, there was nothing much important other than registering the win and sneaking through into the semis.

Again, the mouth watering game had to be decided on penalty shootouts whereby Yanga netted all four penalties while Tusker missed two of them. Tusker's players who converted their penalties were Wafula Noah and Osumba Brian.

With Yanga's triumph, they will face another Kenyan outfit AFC Leopard in the last four encounter at the same venue on Wednesday. AFC Leopards qualified for the semi final of the Sportpesa Cup following a 5-4 post penalty win over Singida United at Uhuru Stadium yesterday.

AFC Leopards leading scorer Gilbert Fiamenyo beat his marker on the left side of the six yard box but his shot rattled the cross bar. Leopards continued to press for a goal and their second chance saw Duncan Otieno's shot fly high in the sky.

Singida responded strongly with cautious raids that forced AFC Leopards goalkeeper Joshua Mawira to make a goal line clearance to keep Leopards in the game. But one corner kick turned out to be costly as looking harmless kick found Tafadzwa Kutinyu who earned the Tanzania Premier League newcomers into the lead after stretching off his marker who headed the ball into the yawning net.

Attempts from Vincent Oburu and Fiamenyo as Leopards chased the game, went wide before Oburu was brought down at the edge of the box. Leopards skipper Mangoli Bernard could not make the use of the opportunity.

Leopards players came back from the break hungrier and Duncan Otieno's long range attempt forced Said Lubawa into making a superb save. The Big Cats continued to the search for the equaliser and debutant Oburu sent a powerful left shot that was too hard for Lubawa for the much needed equaliser.

Singinda could have reclaimed lead immediately, after Gabriel Andika cleared Kenny Ally cross that landed Emmanuel on Shango feet, but the latter could not place the ball in the net.

Allan Kateregga who came in after the goal was scored headed Leopards into the lead but his goal was disallowed by the referee citing infringement.

The match had to be decided by penalty shoot outs after a 1-1 draw at full time. The Kenyans netted all five penalties while debutants Singida United converted four penalties.