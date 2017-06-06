The Civil Society Platform for Constructive Dialogue and Concerned Citizens have urged the Public Affairs Committee (Pac) to resist being influenced by political parties and instead focus on enhancing peace and stability in the country through contact and dialogue.

The two non-governmental organizations made the call in a joint statement issued out on Monday, just a day before Pac's All-Inclusive Stakeholders Conference.

Government fear the quasi-religious grouping is planning to use the cofenrence to push for change of government.

"We leaders of the Civil Society and Concerned Citizens having observed with keen interest on matters of national importance in harmonizing peace and unity, here by wish to register our disappointment on how other governance institutions like Pac have become agents of political parties thereby running away from their core mandate of enhancing peace and stability through contact and dialogue," reads in part the statement signed by Philip Kamangirah Chair- Concerned Citizens and Willard Mhone CSO Representative.

"We are all aware that the Public Affairs Committee (Pac) was founded on principles of contact and dialogue and of course with the mission to mobilize the general public in promoting democracy, peace and unity through civic education, mediation and advocacy. After working for many years in Malawi since 1992, today the quasi- religious body has become so irrelevant to the society in dealing with matters of national importance."

The institutions said no one should disrespect the spirit of democratic engagement and dialogue on issues of national importance, and that it was of paramount importance to realize that running state affairs is not simple.

They hailed Pac for its achievements especially on harmonizing good governance, protection of human rights, defending citizens and promoting of peace and tranquility as evident by the management of the "third term bill" which was handled with diligence and maturity at the very difficult time of democratic dispensation when even cases of brutal killing and violence were on the maximum parameter.

However, they bemoaned how Pac has demonstrated typical of malnourished leadership due to its poor approach to issues of national importance.

"It has almost become an opposition party in recent times. We are aware of some of the resolutions to be deliberated during the upcoming conference. Malawi has lost direction, government has failed to fight corruption and Peter Mutharika is a clueless leader among others.

"We are further informed that the invited delegates to the coming conference are those specifically attached to opposition- political parties. Therefore, calling this conference all -inclusive conference is not true. We have also observed that within PAC itself, there is no good governance as demonstrated by recent events of wishing to suspend its Board Members."

Philip Kamangirah and Willard Mhone defended government arguing that it has made progress in fighting corruption as evident by cases of cash-gate that are in court of law and that the economy is slowly stabilizing though need for government to do more in order to improve the welfare of common Malawians.

They have since urged Pac to lead by example as religious leaders whose core mandate is to promote peace and unity.

"If Pac is interested with active politics, let them join or form a Political Party which can also be represented in the next election. Malawi should remain stable and no violence should be tolerated in one way or the other. Pac is posing a threat of insecurity and therefore any violence agitated from such a gathering, Pac will be held responsible.

"We call upon government through the Malawi Police Service to tighten security to avoid any attempt of violence that would be instigated by Pac and emanate from the conference. Let us all embrace the spirit of contact and dialogue for continued peace and stability of our country."