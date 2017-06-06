An unrepentant commuter omnibus driver, who hit a pedestrian and dragged her with his vehicle for several metres resulting in her death, was yesterday sentenced to an effective four years in jail.Luckmore Tembo (28) was convicted on a similar charge in 2011 after he killed a pedestrian with his kombi. Magistrate Ms Ruramai Chitumbura convicted Tembo of culpable homicide and sentenced him to five years behind bars before suspending one year on condition of good behaviour.

In addition, Tembo was prohibited from driving all Class 1 motor vehicles while his licence was cancelled. He was also fined $600 for failing to stop and report an accident, driving a public vehicle without a defensive certificate and medical certificate.

Failure to pay the fine would result in him being jailed for six months. In passing the sentence, Ms Chitumbura said stiffer penalties would bring sanity to the "jungle" that roads have become due to reckless driving by some kombi drivers.

In aggravation, prosecutor Mr Isheunesu Mhiti called for a lengthy prison term. He said by fleeing from the police, Tembo showed that he had no regard for the law enforcement agency, adding that commuter omnibus drivers who drove dangerously caused traffic accidents which took a heavy toll on human lives.

Mr Mhiti said a message should be sent to would-be offenders. In mitigation, Tembo pleaded for the court's leniency, saying he was a family man and was the breadwinner.

Mr Mhiti said his submission did not hold water considering that he also ended the life of Tecla Waladi, who was probably a breadwinner, thereby causing untold suffering to the bereaved family. On February 20 at around 11am, Tembo was driving Toyota Hiace along Nelson Mandela Avenue.

On approaching the intersection of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Chinhoyi Street, Tembo saw police officers maintaining order and suddenly stopped and reversed the vehicle. He reversed it against a one way street and hit Waladi, who was crossing Nelson Mandela Avenue.

Tembo continued reversing the vehicle while Waladi was trapped underneath, despite calls from other pedestrians who were flagging him to stop, alerting him of the accident.

He sped off from the scene, driving through red robots and against traffic. He later dumped his vehicle near Net-One Building and disappeared on foot. Waladi was rushed to hospital where she died on arrival.