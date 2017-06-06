Tanzania: Big Anti-Pollution Drive Set in Motion

Butiama — The Surface and Marine Transportation Regulatory Authority (SUMATRA) , in collaboration with the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) has launched a week- long campaign targeting to check and possibly controlling emissions.

Speaking at the climax of the World Environmental Day (WED) marked nationally in Butiama Village in Mara Region at the weekend; the Authority's Senior Corporate Communications Officer, Mr Salum Pazzy, said the inspection was done to coincide with the commemorative day.

According to Mr Pazzy, vehicle-caused emissions were some of the toxic elements contributing to environmental pollution, causing health hazards to the habitats of various creatures living, in addition to causing massive economical losses.

"The two Authorities will partner in conducting strict surveillance starting Monday to Friday on vehicles causing emissions and we will start with the Ubungo Bus Terminal in Dar es Salaam and later roll out the exercise countrywide," he said.

Initially, the exercise was part of WED planned activities but SUMATRA plans to make it a permanent undertaking, to ensure that the transportation sector and road operations remained safe and environmental- friendly throughout.