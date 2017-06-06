Zimbabwe: Govt to Avail Accommodation to Teachers

Government is engaging local authorities countrywide to avail land for schools to build houses for teachers, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango, has said.Speaking on the occasion to mark the official presentation of the Secretary's Merit Award to Glen View 2 Primary School, Dr Utete-Masango said it was a priority for the ministry to ensure that teachers came to work from decent homes. "Whenever a new school is built, there should be teachers' accommodation," she said.

"We are insisting that we want to make sure as a ministry that our teachers are decently accommodated. We are engaging the Harare City Council to avail land for schools like this one, which was built long before this initiative and the plans have already been approved for the houses we want to build."

Dr Utete-Masango said the ministry had engaged banks for mortgages in an attempt to ensure the conditions of service for teachers are improved. "We have even engaged banks like CABS and you have heard from FBC Bank saying they can offer us mortgages, so we are going to sit down and see how best we can exploit that avenue," she said.

"As a policy, we want to make sure that our teachers have decent accommodation, which gives them the dignity they deserve." Speaking at the same occasion, Glen View 2 Primary School head Mr Lawrence Madzemure expressed gratitude for the award. "The road to being nominated a winner was not an easy one, though it was an enjoyable and eye opener at the same time," he said.

"Hard work and unity of purpose was the secret to our success. "This achievement will go a long way in spurring the school to greater heights as we will not rest on our laurels, but continue striving for the best."

For their achievement as the best primary school in Harare Metropolitan Province, Glen View 2 Primary School was awarded a plaque in lieu of the Secretary's Bell.

FBC Bank donated $10 000 worth of ICT equipment, which consisted of 45 laptops for pupils, a standard projector, interactive board device and a white board.

FBC Holdings Limited head of marketing Priscilla Sadomba said they partnered the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education as a way of ploughing back into the community.

"We have seen it fit to partner the ministry in its e-learning initiative and we will be making this donation across the country in all provinces, where the permanent secretary will present the award," she said.

"We do this as part of corporate social responsibility since these are the people we rely on for the success of our business." The Secretary's Merit Award is the most prestigious award to a deserving school in recognition of the remarkable achievements and continuous strive for excellence.