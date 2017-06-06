Zimbabwe: Defiant Council Executives Must Be Arrested - Residents

Harare City Council executives who defied a government directive to reduce their salaries must be arrested for refusing to appear before a tribunal appointed to look into the allegations, a residents' organisation has said.

In a statement last week, the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) said council continued to lose money through payment of the tribunal, whose term has been extended by a further three weeks because of the defiance by the local authority's top executives.

The residents' association said council had lost more than half a million dollars as a result of the huge salaries executives were awarding themselves at the expense of service delivery.

"Such open defiance by the city top executives points to organized crime at the Harare City Council which should be thoroughly investigated after which the law should take its course," the group said.

"Corruption, financial mismanagement and abuse of office have become the norm at the Harare City Council and the development has cost the city millions of dollars at a time effective service delivery is at its lowest."

Government directed that authorities slash their salaries to $10 500 for the highest learner but top executives were still earning between $12 000 and $21 000 from October 2014 and June 2015.

"Arresting corruption as well as abuse of office at the Harare City Council is the panacea to effective service delivery and this therefore, implies that corrupt officials should be brought to book," CHRA said.

The association said corruption and financial mismanagement were largely responsible for poor service delivery in Harare, adding that city officials were trying to scapegoat residents.

"It is mind boggling that the Harare City Council would unleash debt collectors on residents yet the local authority has failed to put in place strong mechanisms to guard against abuse of funds by employees."

The seven-member tribunal, chaired by retired High Court judge, Justice George Smith, was set up by the council after a government audit revealed that Former Town Clerk, Tendai Mahachi and Acting Town Clerk, Josephine Ncube, were together with other senior officials paying themselves unsanctioned obscene salaries and perks which prejudiced the local authority of more than $1 million.

Initially, members of the tribunal were contracted for a period stretching up to the end of April but requested a further three weeks to enable them to fully complete their investigations.