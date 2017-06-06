Five Harare men who fatally assaulted a suspected fraudster appeared in court yesterday facing charges of murder. The five are Clement Radzokota (62), Taona Chiwanga (30), Hopewell Nyamukondiwa (37), Zorodzai Macheka (19) and Muchengeti Ndoro (24). The five assaulted two forex dealers, the now deceased Ernest Nyarambi and his friend Owen Mupfuwa, who tried to dupe people by giving them fake South African rand notes.

They appeared before Ms Barbra Chimboza, who released them on $50 bail each with the State's consent. Prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on May 30, the accused were at Warren Park 1 Shopping Centre when Nyarambi and Mupfuwa arrived.

It is alleged that Nyarambi and Mupfuwa had fake notes which they intended to give to unsuspecting clients. An alert client discovered that the notes were fake and alerted other shoppers at the complex.

The five teamed up with their alleged accomplices who are still at large and confronted the pair. They allegedly manhandled them and took them behind Suburban Clinic where they took turns to assault them, the court heard.

It is the State's case that Radzokota head-butted the pair, while his accomplices punched, slapped and kicked them. They drenched them with used cooking oil and water as they continued to assault them.

Mupfuwa managed to escape, leaving Nyarambi behind, the State alleged. He rushed to Nyarambi's house and informed his brother of the incident and they went to report the matter to the police. Nyarambi's body was found the following morning by a passer-by in Waterfalls.

According to the State, Nyarambi had severe injuries all over his body and the Good Samaritan alerted the police. His body was taken to the hospital for post-mortem.

Mupfuwa narrated to the police what had happened the previous day before leading them to Warren Park 1 Shopping Centre where he identified the five as the culprits.