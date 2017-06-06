Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's nephew Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa was dragged to court Monday by his ex-wife after he failed to pay for the upkeep of his two minor children.

The ex-wife is a top executive at the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA)

Mnangagwa, son to the vice president's brother, appeared before magistrate Anniah Ndiraya for defaulting under the Maintenance Act.

He was remanded to this Wednesday on $100 bail after pleading not guilty to the charges.

The complainant is ex-wife Shuvai Murumbi, who is Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) public relations executive.

According to the State Mnangagwa was ordered to pay $250 maintenance by the Harare civil court in June 2014.

He however, made a few part payments before defaulting, resulting in the arrears accumulating to $5,120.

Devoted Gwashavanhu Nyagano appeared for the State.