6 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Adeleke - INEC Fixes July 8 for Osun West Senatorial Bye-Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has fixed July 8 for Osun-West Senatorial District bye-election to elect a new senator for the constituency after the death of Isiaka Adeleke.

In a notice by Administrative Secretary, INEC, Osun, E. A. Ademusire, in Osogbo on Monday, conduct of parties' primaries would commence on Tuesday through June14 while the election would hold on July 8.

The notice stated that bye-election was scheduled "consequent upon the position of the enabling status that bye-elections to fill the declared vacant seat by the National Assembly be conducted within 30 days upon the declaration.

"Take note that by the directives of the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission's bye-election for Osun West Senatorial seat will hold on Saturday, July 8, 2017."

The attachment to the notice however indicated that last day of submission of party nomination form is June 15, publication of nominated candidate's names, June 22 and submission of names and addresses of party agents to INEC officer, June 30.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Osun West Senatorial seat became vacant after the death of Isiaka Adeleke on April 23.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Aisha Buhari Returns From UK, Speaks About President's Health

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, this morning returned from the United Kingdom, where she went to visit her husband,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.