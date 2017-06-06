Tanzania: Laws Reviewed to Plug Cash Leakage

Dodoma — The government has announced regular review of taxation laws in a bid to reduce unnecessary tax exemptions that have seen the economy lose out on revenue.

The move announced yesterday by the Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning Dr Ashatu Kijaji is one of the measures taken to reduce revenue leakages due to tax indemnities. "I would like to assure the House that the state is currently reviewing its taxation laws on exemptions.

We need at the end of the day to ensure all unnecessary regulations are scraped," she said. The deputy minister was responding to issues raised by Rashid Chuachua (Masasi-CCM), who had wanted to know the government's position on the tax exemptions, which have been denying the state much revenue.

The MP argued that tax exemptions involved very huge sums of money, asserting that the sheer size of the amount involved raises questions about the purpose the incentives serve and whether the amounts spent on them are warranted.

"It is obvious that tax exemptions are too high for a country that is struggling to collect sufficient resources to finance its budget," the lawmaker affirmed. The legislator further added that the amount of money that Tanzania gave away in tax exemptions had always been substantial but had increased rapidly in recent years.

He claimed that Tanzania was among countries in Africa that lost huge amounts of revenue through unnecessary tax holidays.

According to a new report by faith-based organizations, Tanzania lost 7.2trl/- (about 2.13billion US dollars) last year as a result of an extraordinary tax holiday. However, the deputy minister announced that revenue losses through unnecessary exemptions had been dropping since 2013/2014.

Dr Kijaji noted that in 2013/2014, about 2.2 of the GDP was granted in tax exemptions and the trend had been going downwards, whereby in the 2015/2016 financial year, exemptions decreased to 1.1 per cent of the GDP.

Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) reports show that a wide range of items and organizations are tax exempt. Three groups gain most of the exemptions.

These are companies with certificates of incentives provided under the Tanzania in Investment Act and Zanzibar Investment Promotion Ac - recipients of Value Added Tax exemptions under Cap. 220, 223 and 224 and mining companies under the Mining Act.

At the bottom of the list of beneficiaries are purchases made at duty free shops and import-related exemptions granted to religious institutions. Most of the exemptions granted through the investment promotion agencies, as well as those granted to mining companies, accrue to multinational companies.