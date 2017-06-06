5 June 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Farmaajo Faces First Foreign Policy Challenge As Arab Countries Cut Ties With Qatar

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has remained mum hours after six Arab countries severe ties with Qatar. The previous Hassan Sheikh Mohamud administration had on several occasions sided with Saudi Arabia .

In the most recent incident Somalia joined other Arab league countries to cut ties with Iran. But the Qatari issue may be a complicated one for President Farmaajo for several reasons .

Qatar is reported to have had links with Farmaajo during his campaign through links by former Aljazeera Arabic correspondent Fahad Yaasin Fahad Yassin is said to have negotiated with Doha top have Farmaajo's campaign financed by the Gulf state .

Almost six months after that election Fahad Yassin was last week appointed the Chief of staff at the Villa Somalia making him the main presidential advisor.

Somalis on social media have been discussing on the pros and cons of the country getting involved in this latest diplomatic row among Arab League countries.

"The government should stay out of it and play neutral instead of following blindly what Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is doing. It was mistake to cut ties with " Abdiweli Qanyare a Somali MP tweeted.

"This is not our business Somalis should focus on their won home building" Mukhtar Ali Abdi tweeted.

Six Arab countries Saudi Arabia Bahrain UAE Egypt Yemen Maldives cut ties with Qatar

