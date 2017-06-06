Sudan: National Council for Strategic Planning Approves Third Strategic Plan and Final Statement

Khartoum — The National Council for Strategic Planning, chaired by the President of the Republic and its chairman, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Monday approved the third strategic plan for the period 2017 - 2020.

The National Council for Strategic Planning has issued in its final sitting the statement and the recommendations which included absorbing outcome of the national dialogue outcome in the document of the 25-year strategic plan and directing the Secretariat General of Strategic Planning to prepare immediately a report on the situation of implementing the African 10-year plan so as to be submitted at the coming meeting of the African leaders.

In the field of governance and administration, the council recommended supporting and reactivating the local government role and that the Constitution shall be the basis for the third strategic plan as well as support the political stability resulting from the national and societal dialogue.

The National Council for Strategic Planning has recommended establishing balanced political relations that ensures the supreme interest of the country and good relations with the neighboring countries as well as enhancing the media institutions.

The council has affirmed the importance of building strong defence and security forces for protection the national gains.

In the field of economic development, the council recommended establishment of the Supreme Nuclear Council and encouraging the private sector to play an effective role in boosting the national economy.

The council has called for realizing food security through implementation of the food security project with all its components.

In the field of social and cultural development, the National Council for Strategic Planning recommended carrying out of drastic reform in the education on ground that it is the spear-head for promotion of the scientific research, capacity building and the indigenization of technology, besides giving more concern to the positive role of culture, thought, innovation and protecting the society from the negative impacts of globalization.