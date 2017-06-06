Sudan: Foreign Ministry Issues Statement On Step of Arab Countries to Cut Relations With Qatar

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monday issued a statement on the decision of a number of Arab countries to sever their relations with the State of Qatar.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its regret over the decision of a number of sister Arab countries on June 5, 2017, which are Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the legitimate government of the Republic of Yemen to cut their diplomatic relations with sister Qatar.

The Foreign Ministry described the decision of the five sister Arab countries to sever their diplomatic relations with the State of Qatar as a sorrowful development between a number of sister and dear countries to the hearts of the Sudanese people and the entire Arab nation.

The statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads that " based on its role that is stipulated by religion, the blood relation and the common history, and based on enshrined principles for protecting and defending the stability and security of the entire Arab arena in general and the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council especially, Sudan calls for calmness of the situation and works to surpass the differences through the known wisdom and experience for the sake of protecting the interests of the Arab countries and peoples".

The statement has affirmed Sudan absolute confidence on the desire and capability of the Arab brothers to surpass the current crisis.

The Foreign Ministry has expressed Sudan full readiness to exert every possible effort and endeavor to cooperate with all the brothers to effect calmness, halt the escalation and to achieve reconciliation and restoring the relations and issues to their normal course toward guaranteeing the supreme interests of the peoples of the region.