Sudan: €8.5 Million Grant for On World Environment Day

Khartoum — On the occasion of the World Environment Day today, the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Sudan announced a grant of €8.5 million for projects addressing climate change in the country.

The projects are financed by the EU Global Climate Change Alliance+ (GCCA+), the EU delegation to Sudan said in a statement today.

"The objective of these projects is to improve the ability of Sudanese communities to respond to the challenges posed by climate change. This will be achieved through the protection and better management of farmlands, forests, and range-land.

"These projects will take place in areas of serious environmental degradation affecting people, agriculture, livestock, forestry, and ecosystems. The projects involve the construction of adequate water facilities to improve water availability; rehabilitation of community forests and rangelands; and plantation of shelter belts around farmlands to stabilise movement of sand dunes and stop land erosion.

By the projects, the use of renewable energy will be promoted, by introducing solar energy water pumps for irrigation and fuel-efficient stoves or biogas for efficient cooking thus reducing the demand for firewood.

Rural communities

According to the statement, the new EU funded projects will focus on rural communities living in remote areas. They will be implemented by the Netherlands Red Cross in partnership with the Spanish, Danish, and Swedish Red Cross and the Sudanese Red Crescent in Kassala, and River Nile state, and Northern State. COOPI, in partnership with the Sudanese Environment Conservation Society, will be the implementers in North Darfur.

"An important component of the projects is the engagement of local authorities and institutions, such as the Ministry of Environment and Physical Development," the statement reads. "These actors will play a fundamental role in the dialogue with the local communities to better cope with climate change. The projects will therefore provide training to local authorities in natural resources management and support them in preparing environmental management plans. Specific studies and research related to climate change will also be conducted."

Sustainable development

"The World Environment Day is an opportunity for the European Union," stated Ambassador Jean-Michel Dumond, Head of the EU Delegation to Sudan. "We remain committed to sustainable Development Goals, and together with the African Union we will work on the 2016 Paris Agreement to endure. In Sudan, it means in particular addressing the needs of people affected by climate change. The EU will continue to lead through ambitious climate policies."

Combating climate change is one of the most important goals of the Agenda 2030 for sustainable development. Therefore, the EU is committed to allocate 20 percent of its development assistance (about €14 billion up to 2020) towards climate change objectives and environmental sustainability.