Eritrea: Hagaz Technical and Agricultural School Graduates 99 Students

Keren — A total of 99 students graduate with certificate from Hagaz Technical and Agricultural School on 01 June out of whom 42 are females.

According to Brother Isaias Tsegay, Director of the school, 26 students graduated in Agro-Mechanics, 24 in Veterinary Science, 30 in Horticulture and 19 in Soil and Water Conservation.

Brother Isaias pointed out that the objective of the school is to develop agricultural produce, produce competent researchers, ensure food security as well as strengthen forestation activities and commended the interest demonstrated by the graduate students.

Mr. Tesfay Sium, Director General of the Department of Technical and Vocational Trainings at the Ministry of Education, called on the graduates to apply the skills they acquired in the national effort to ensure food security.

The representative of the graduates expressing appreciation for the opportunity they were provided expressed readiness to live up to expectations.

Since its establishment, the Hagaz Technical and Agricultural School has graduated a total of 2289 students.