Nigeria: Group Signs Agreement With LASG to Collect Waste

An environmental utility company, Visionscape, has reached an agreement with the Lagos State Government to become its primary residential waste collector.

Speaking at an event it organised to mark the World Environmental Day, the group in collaboration with an environmental sustainability company, Kids Beach Garden, the Head of Corporate Communications, Visionscape, Motunrayo Elias, noted that the agreement, which is to last for 10 years, would see the company introduce "a complete integrated waste management system in the state."

She said: "The principle of waste management in the developed world is that the least amount of waste should end up in the landfill; this means you should reuse, reduce and recycle. And that's the sort of system we are bringing in to Lagos.

"We want to open up the value chain and let people understand the need for a rethink about waste management."

Elias disclosed that the company would soon deploy Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology on its bins, which would be distributed across individual homes in the state.

"The RFID tech will feed us with information on the level of waste in each bins and let us know when to deploy trucks to empty them," she said. "We are looking for ways to make waste management more efficient. What we have been doing for the past 18 months or so is getting to know Lagos properly."

She further explained that the company is bringing in new vehicles and trucks, which are expected to total about 600, taking into consideration Lagos and its peculiarities.

"I think it is safe to say we have touched all corners of Lagos now, engaging with the people and the community, knowing what people's needs are," she said. "We have planned our operations down to a ward level, since that is the lowest level of community governance in Lagos. We have made considerations for literally every streets in Lagos; there are some streets in Lagos Island you can't even drive a bus into, talk less of a truck; for such kind of streets, we will make available nimble tricycles.

We have mapped out black spots, places where people are fond of dumping waste; we have identified over 200 of those. In a couple of week, we will start to clean up those spots for the next three months; and then we will start to place bins in individual homes."