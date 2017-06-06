Irate pupils in Nkhotakota District has lashed out at government for failing to address their teacher's grievances, a development that has seen them miss classes.

Random checks conducted in the district on Monday found that most schools were deserted as teachers sent back learners in compliance with a call by Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) for the nationwide strike.

Scores of learners were seen roaming about at Nkhotakota Boma as early as 8am.

In an interniew, studenrs at Kasamba Day Secondary School (CDSS) blamed government for treating teachers's with little seriousness, saying negotiations over the matter started way back but the Ministry of Education has been negligent.

On their part, learers at Nkhotakota CCAP Primary School have asked TUM and Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to resolve the matter urgently, saying if the status quo remains as such, the situation will degenerate into chaos.

Head teacher of Kasamba CDSS, Stephen Chipeta, said as teachers, they understand the students' concerns, but there was nothing they could do until their issues were resolved.