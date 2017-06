Uganda: Museveni Seems to Be a Loner, Says Babu

A former senior member of the ruling NRM party Captain Francis Babu who also served as minister and two-time Kampala Central MP, says President Yoweri Museveni needs to change his mindset on governance and engage better people or else he would leave a bad legacy.

But Deputy NRM Secretary General of the ruling NRM party Richard Todwong says the President has made good on his pledges.

Capt. Babu says the President is a loner who does not delegate even minor duties because he does not trust anybody.