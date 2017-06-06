South Africa: KZN Education MEC 'Disgusted' By Pupil's Racist Voice Note

KwaZulu Natal Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana's spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa says the MEC was "disgusted" by a racist voice note circulating on social media in which a white pupil from Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School (GHS) can be heard referring to a group of girls as k*ffirs.

The white pupil was apparently upset that the girls had mispronounced her name.

"We are disgusted that in this day and age, a young girl would want to refer to other learners as something so derogatory," said Mthethwa.

"This speaks to her upbringing, and it shows you that racism is still promoted through innocent children, because children are not born racist. She will grow to regret her remarks."

The school's governing body has since released a statement, condemning the pupil's remarks, saying the school promoted human dignity and equality. It said it had a zero tolerance policy towards racism.

Mthethwa told News24 that although the department was prepared to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that there were consequences for the pupil, there had been no internal interaction with the school in order to find a way forward as yet.

He stressed that the department had distanced itself from the school governing body's statement, which was released on Monday afternoon, saying that it was released prematurely.

He said the MEC had not had time to reflect and make a proper pronouncement on the matter.

Several pupils, who claimed to also attend the school, took to twitter to share their views.

According to one pupil, the white pupil was allegedly escorted into the school, surrounded by teachers, and made to write her exam in an office away from other pupils. Pupils were also allegedly told to calm down and forget about the incident as it would be forgotten in a few years. Another said that the girl was stressed due to exams, while a sports teacher allegedly told pupils that the pupil was entitled to her own opinion.

The voice clip has also since sparked hashtags #GHSDefendYourGirls and #RacismAtPmbGHS, and an avalanche of angry tweets and Facebook posts directed at the school by social media users, and former pupils who also told of their own past experiences.

Latest statement from Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School ( 15:57 05/06/2017 ) #GHSDefendYourGirls pic.twitter.com/BsZjDNq6HG-- PMB GHS IS RACIST (@SineDlulisa) June 5, 2017

A former pupil, Lindelwa Mchunu told News24 that the statement from the school was vague and condescending, and the whole incident made her think of many things she had experienced that seemed normal at the time.

"Looking back now, we went through a lot. We were quiet because we were naïve and ignorant. We were told that we are too loud, we can't sing certain songs or Zulu songs, told our braids are too thick because they won't fit inside a swimming cap, things like that," Mchunu said.

Another student, Kay Mngadi, said the governing body was taking the matter too lightly, and needed to tighten up their racism policy as she had also experienced racism at the school. She said she was ashamed and appalled.

"When I was at GHS, the racism didn't even come from the students, it would come from the staff. What are they actually teaching young women at the girls' high? The trickle down effect to white students was bound to happen because it started at the top," said Mngadi.

Mthethwa said racism must be rejected and cannot be embraced by anyone, including teachers.

"Racism is a demon that all of society must confront. We are calling on society to teach their children to respect each other," he said.

Source: News24