Sudan: Hungry Displaced in Central Darfur Seek Food Outside Camp

Mukjar — Shortage of food at the Mukjar camp in Central Darfur has forced hundreds of displaced people to leave the camp and search for food elsewhere.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga on Sunday, a camp elder explained that the food shortage is caused by a reduction in the monthly rations provided by international organisations to the displaced.

"About 820 camp residents have left in the past weeks in search for food elsewhere," he said, and called on relief organisations "to urgently intervene to address the problem and save the remaining families".

He added that the people are also in urgent need of tents and tarpaulins, "especially with the approach of the rainy season", in addition to health care and medicines.