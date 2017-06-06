Abuja — As the new face of leadership in the Nigerian sporting federations is set to be launched in about a week, newly elected board member of the Nigerian Gymnastics Federation (NGF), Coach Anthony Asuquo, has declared that, with quality developmental programmes which would soon be unveiled, gymnastics in Nigeria would soon be head-and-shoulders above other sports.

Asuquo, who spoke in Abuja over the weekend, maintained that the new set of leaders emerging for the sport federation would work assiduously to stamp Gymnastics in the hearts of every Nigerian.

"Being the technical director at this time, my first task is to prepare and take athletes to the coming African Junior Tournament, which comes up towards the end of July and early August. When we return, we will prepare for the National Youth Games. Again, we will have another championship in December.

"By next year, we will begin our school programme which should, first of all, engage physical health teachers in all secondary schools. They will, in turn, impact on the students that will be selected for routine or regular training. I believe that the incoming president and other board members, together with the federation secretary, will team-up to uplift gymnastics in Nigeria," he said.