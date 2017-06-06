5 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Eastern Cape Men Shot and Killed in Separate Incidents

Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents in the space of 90 minutes in Peddie in the Eastern Cape on Monday, police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said police were investigating the incidents that occurred between 13:00 and 14:30.

"A little before 14:00 today, an unknown gunman shot three persons at Peddie. One person, a male in his 60s was fatally wounded whilst two other relatives in their 30's, who were with him, were taken to hospital for gunshot wounds.

"Whilst police were busy at the scene a second shooting incident was reported at a nearby taxi tank. A 52-year-old male was fatally wounded."

Mali said cases of murder and attempted murder had been opened for investigation.

"Crime scene investigators are still on scene. No arrests have been made."

Source: News24

South Africa

