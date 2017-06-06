5 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Murder Suspect Killed in Mob Justice Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

A man accused of killing a 14-year-old girl was killed in a mob justice attack near Bushbuckridge, in Mpumalanga, on Monday.

Residents dragged the man to where the body of Shiluva Mthethwa was found, and set him alight, said a resident who did not want to be named.

"We have had it with the gruesome evil in our community and if the police are not ready to intervene, then we have no choice but to help ourselves because we are no longer safe in our own community."

Mthethwa, from Thulamahashe, was found near a stream near Buyisonto village on Sunday.

Her sister Zenzo Mthethwa said she was abducted in the early hours of Sunday morning, taken to the stream and stoned to death.

"The holes in her head showed they had killed her with rocks," Mthethwa said.

She said one of the perpetrators dropped his cellphone. They gave it to police, who tracked down the owner, who claimed it had been stolen from him.

Their grandmother, Mary Mthethwa, said her granddaughter, who was in Grade 9, wanted to study medicine. Her mother died in 2003. Her grandfather, Christopher, said he had been unable to sleep since her murder.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Sergeant Gerald Sedibe said police were investigating both murders.

Source: News24

South Africa

Cape Town Prepares for Mudslides, Flash Floods, Gale Force Winds

The City of Cape Town is bracing for a massive storm and plans to have its disaster operation centre in Goodwood on full… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.