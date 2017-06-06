South Africa: Murder Suspect Killed in Mob Justice Attack

A man accused of killing a 14-year-old girl was killed in a mob justice attack near Bushbuckridge, in Mpumalanga, on Monday.

Residents dragged the man to where the body of Shiluva Mthethwa was found, and set him alight, said a resident who did not want to be named.

"We have had it with the gruesome evil in our community and if the police are not ready to intervene, then we have no choice but to help ourselves because we are no longer safe in our own community."

Mthethwa, from Thulamahashe, was found near a stream near Buyisonto village on Sunday.

Her sister Zenzo Mthethwa said she was abducted in the early hours of Sunday morning, taken to the stream and stoned to death.

"The holes in her head showed they had killed her with rocks," Mthethwa said.

She said one of the perpetrators dropped his cellphone. They gave it to police, who tracked down the owner, who claimed it had been stolen from him.

Their grandmother, Mary Mthethwa, said her granddaughter, who was in Grade 9, wanted to study medicine. Her mother died in 2003. Her grandfather, Christopher, said he had been unable to sleep since her murder.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Sergeant Gerald Sedibe said police were investigating both murders.

Source: News24