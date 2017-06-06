South Africa: Ram Joins SA Rugby Family

RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers has joined the SA Rugby family of partners as the official courier services supplier to SA Rugby and the Springboks, it has been announced.

RAM and SA Rugby agreed a three-year partnership that will see the Johannesburg-based company ensure that rugby gets whatever it needs wherever it is.

Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby, said he was delighted to add another new partner to the rugby family.

"It is always exciting to see a new company partnering with rugby and the Springboks, doubly so when they're a household name such as RAM," said Roux.

"People would be astonished to learn how much a fast-moving sports business like rugby needs to move urgent packages around the country and the world at the last minute and to have a partner with RAM's track record on board is very reassuring.

"They're in the delivery business and together we hope to deliver the right kind of results that South Africa expects this year," said Roux.

David Lazarus, Joint Managing Director of RAM Hand-to-Hand Couriers said: "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to be associated with the SA Rugby and our Springboks."

Source: Sport24