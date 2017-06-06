Nigeria: Fear Grips Ajimobi's Cabinet Members Over Planned Reshuffle

Ibadan — FEARS have gripped commissioners and other aides of Governor Abiola Ajimobi as the governor prepares to reshuffle his cabinet any moment from now.

According to a source who spoke with Vanguard on the condition of anonymity, some commissioners would not be retained due to their poor performance in office, while some aides would be shown the way out for allegedly collecting huge sums from the governor to run their offices without much to show for it.

This, according to the source, infuriated, the governor then vowed such political appointees would not be retained.

Vanguard also gathered that the cabinet would possibly be dissolved this month baring any last minute change by the governor.

The source disclosed that the governor has been thinking about changing his cabinet since the beginning of his sixth-year anniversary in office.

It was learnt, however, that out of commissioners appointed by the governor, only a few have been pencilled down for re-nomination, while a few aides would also retain their positions.

On the general look of the new cabinet, according to Vanguard's investigation, Governor Ajimobi would be appointing some technocrats, but this time the appointees would comprise more aggressive persons to help shore up Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in order to enhance the financial position of the state.