Kenya: Weekend Exploits Put Blades on Course for First Title

Strathmore Blades remained on course to win their maiden title in men's Premier League championship after registering two consecutive victories in their first leg matches at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium at the weekend.

Coach Tonny Ochieng's Blades started enhancing their chances of finishing the first leg in two top positions when they defeated slippery Equity Bank 63-51 on Saturday.

The Strathmore University-sponsored Blades went on to rout unpredictable Kenya College of Accountancy-University 71-57 on Sunday.

Two deserved victories pushed Blades to the top of the 12-team table standings for the first time with 18 points.

The students have so far won eight matches and lost two outings with one match at hand against power house Ulinzi Warriors Saturday.

Blades lost 44-62 to KPA and 68-77 to Co-op Bank. Coach Ochieng, who handles two teams in the national league said: "We have a full bench for Blades which gives me an opportunity to rotate players for better results. Our target is to finish the first leg in top two positions."

On Sunday, Deril Omondi hit 17 points, Shilton Ochieng added 13 points and George Okoth 11, to ensure that Blades punish KCA-U 42-29 at the break. Ulinzi Warriors are a threat to Blades after having won all their six matches.

Coach Charles Goro's KCA-U, who remain bottom on the table standings with 11 points, fought hard to cut down the deficit to five points 55-60 with three minutes to go, but later lost concentration in the dying minutes of the match to lose.