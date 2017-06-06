5 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Appreciates Inclusion of National Dialogue Outcome in Strategic Plan

Khartoum — President of the Republic and Chairman of the National Council for Strategic Research, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has appreciated the role of the Strategic Research Secretariat General in formulating the third pan for the period 2017 - 2020, a matter which resulted in great success in absorbing outcome of the national and societal dialogue in the strategic plan.

This came in his address at the Republican Palace Monday to the First Session of the National Council for Strategic Planning.

He said that outcome of the national dialogue has represented the basis of the third strategic plan, which has also included the recommendations of the Conference for Assessment of the Federal Government Experiment.

President Al-Bashir pointed out that the state has realized outstanding successes in its march through the implementation of programs that are derived from the strategic planning, a matter that resulted in the keeping of security and stability in the country, maintaining of the sovereignty, achievement of economic growth and continuity of the development process in all fields.

He stated that the third strategic planning shall coincide with the efforts and policies for rehabilitation of the gross economy, affirming importance of the adoption of the production policy at the principal economic sectors and enhancement of the producers' capacity.

