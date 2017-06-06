Sudan: President Al-Bashir Renews Call On Gun Holders to Renounce Violence, Participate in Building the Homeland

Khartoum — The President of the Republic and Chairman of the National Council for Strategic Planning, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has renewed call on arm holders to relinquish violence and participate in construction of the homeland.

Addressing the first meeting of the National Council for Strategic Planning for the year 2017 in the Republican Palace, Monday, under the motto" Towards building United, Civilized, Progressive and Developed Sudanese Nation", President Al-Bashir said the price of peace remains high so that peace would remain our major achievement and we will sincerely work for sustainable dialogue with sons of the homeland and with different components of the society to achieve development and to improve standard of living of people.

"Our repeated call for peace and efforts to realize it will not prevent us from building military capabilities and defense system, because the peace which is not guarded by force will be subjected to abortion and collapse. We will continue efforts through the third plan to build our Armed Forces according to the highest quality." President Al-Bashir added.

President Al-Bashir affirmed readiness of the Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Force and all security organs to carry out their duties , hailing the major role being played by the Armed Forces in restoration of legitimacy in Yemen and in countering terrorism , saying we will continue in this participation until it achieves its goals.

The President said the political and societal dialogues have addressed sticking issues remain since independence , explaining that if all parties committed to outcome of the dialogue the concept of national affiliation would be enhanced.

He indicated to Sudan contribution to drawing up the African 10-Year Plan 2023, pointing out that Sudan has been classified as one of the best five countries in strategic planning in Africa.

He directed the General Secretariat of the Strategic Planning to prepare a report about level of implementation of the African 10-Year Plan to review it before the coming meeting of the African leaders.

President Al-Bashir noted to incorporation of national dialogue outcome in the State' strategic plan 2017-2020.

He said the plan would be the governing document for task of government of national accord and a tool for assessment of its performance.