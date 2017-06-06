5 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir - Success of Five-Year Plan Is Fruit of Political, Economic and Social Stability

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic and Chairman of the National Council for Research, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, pointed out that the successes achieved through the second five-year plan were attributed to the political, economic and social stability in the country.

Addressing Monday the Republican Palace Monday to the First Session of the National Council for Strategic Planning, President Al-Bashir said that the stability in the country has been achieved via the commitment to the implementation of East Sudan and Doha peace agreement, the positive evolution in Sudan foreign relations in favor of Sudan issues and development efforts.

He pointed out that the third five-year plan aims for realizing national accord through implementation of the national and societal dialogue outcome.

President Al-Bashir said that the supreme goal of the third five-year plan is to realize inclusive peace, national security, stability and development, rehabilitating what has been destroyed by war, establishing good governance and a democratic political system which is based on justice and equality toward achieving a responsible partnership which is capable of realizing renaissance in the country.

Sudan

Amid Silence, Atrocities in Darfur Have Restarted

Witnesses say that following clashes with armed rebels, pro-government militias have embarked on a military campaign… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.