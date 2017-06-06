Sudan: Al-Basher Affirms State Commitment to Alleviate Burden On Citizens

Witnesses say that following clashes with armed rebels, pro-government militias have embarked on a military campaign… Read more »

President al -Basher addressing the inaugural session of the National Council for Strategic Planning, Monday, at the Presidential Palace, has affirmed the state's commitment to alleviate burden on citizens and to realize the aspirations of the Sudanese people and the comprehensive development.

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Chairman of the National Council for Strategic Planning, Omer Al-Basher gave directive for inclusion of improvement of living conditions of the citizens in the 2017-2020 strategic plan.

