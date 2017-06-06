Sudan: Al-Basher - Successes Achieved By Sudanese People Via Second Five Years Plan One of the Fruits of Social, Economic and Political Stability

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Head of the National Council for Strategic Planning, Omer Al-Basher has affirmed that the successes achieved by the Sudanese people via the Second Five Years Plan is one of the fruits of the social, economic and political stability the country the country witnessed recently.

Al-Basher addressing the activities of the first session of the National Council for strategic Planning for 2017, at the Presidential Palace, Monday, said the stability was maintained by the fulfillment of the East and Doha agreements and the responsibility of the parties that signed the agreements besides the positive developments in Sudan foreign relations.

President Al-Basher has outlined that Third Five Years Plan targets realization of national accord by the implementation of the political and societal sides of the National Dialogue.

He underlined that the great goals of the third Plan are maintaining of peace, realization of national security, supporting of stability, establishment of good governance and political system based on democracy, equal opportunities and participation leading to a political partnership to realize the country's development.