Sudan: Foreign Ministry Affirms Keenness to Combat Terrorism and Violent Extremism

Khartoum — Sudan has affirmed its keenness and readiness for cooperation with the African Union and the countries at the region in combating terrorism and violent extremism - that many countries at the regional and international levels are suffering from.

Addressing the inaugural sitting of the Sudanese experts who joined the East Africa Forces for Rapid Intervention and Peacekeeping Operations (civil Sudanese component), the Director of Africa Department at the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Mohamed Eissa, said that Sudan is ready to share its experience in the field of combating and uprooting terrorism with East Africa Rapid Intervention Force and the African countries.

Ambassador Eissa has appreciated the skills of the Sudanese cadres that will join the African force in dealing with the issues of dispute and violence, referring to the pivotal role of Sudan in solving many regional issues as well as its cooperation at the international level in combating terrorism.

He pointed to the current disputes in Libya, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Somalia and Congo, welcoming the African experts who arrived in Sudan, led by the head of civil component in East Africa Rapid Intervention Force, Steven Abland.

Meanwhile, Mr. Steven Abland, briefed the Sudanese civil component on the role of the civil component in realizing peace, preventing disputes, achieving solutions, banning extermination and expanding the peace culture.

It is to be recalled that the East Africa Rapid Intervention Forces includes Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda, Burundi, Seychelles, Somalia, Djibouti, Kenya, Comoros and Rwanda.