Sudan: Minister of Defence Receives American Military Attache to Khartoum

Khartoum — The Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed bin Oaf, has affirmed Sudan keenness to enhance its relations and to exchange interests with all countries, indicating that Sudan attaches a special concern to the strengthening of its relations with the United States.

This came when the Minister of Defence received in his office the American Military Attache to Khartoum, Jorn Bong. Who informed the minister on the outcome of his visits to a number of Sudanese states, especially in Darfur, to get acquainted closely with the situation there.

He appreciated the level of cooperation and the facilities given to him in carrying out his mission.

The meeting has discussed issues of mutual concern and the efforts being exerted at the level of the Sudanese - American dialogue and the issues of cooperation between Sudan and the United States.