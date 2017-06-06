5 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mapoe Confirmed As a Non-Starter v France

Springbok coach, Allister Coetzee, has confirmed that Lionel Mapoe will not form part of the Bok squad for the first Test against France at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Mapoe, who has a hamstring injury, is still recovering. According to Coetzee, Mapoe will be managed carefully during preparations this week and he should play a part in the series at a later date.

This is the third injury blow to strike the Boks with the earlier news that loose forward, Duane Vermeulen as well as centre, Damian de Allende would not be part of the squad for the first Test.

Vermeulen injured his shoulder playing for Toulon in the Top 14 final on Sunday against Clermont while De Allende is still recovering from the quad contusion he sustained while playing for the Stormers in the last round of Super Rugby action.

The first Test against France kicks off at 17:00 on Saturday.

