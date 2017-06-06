South Africa: 30 Years for Man Who Tortured, Murdered Employer

A man who tortured and stabbed his employer to death in the house he shared with her was on Monday sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

Lwando Dubha pleaded guilty to the murder and aggravated robbery of Nosisa Antoinetta Sonjani, a former clerk at the Khayelitsha police station and businesswoman who was a co-owner of a construction company.

On Monday, the Western Cape High Court sentenced Dubha, who was employed by Sonjani, to an effective 30 years in jail, provincial National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

He was handed 30 years for the murder and 15 years for robbery. The sentences will run concurrently.

Dubha worked for and lived with Sonjani at her home at the SAPS Faure Base.

Ntabazalila said according to Dubha, he and Sonjani were at her home on April 29, 2016 when one Siphamandla Somlotha arrived at the home. He ostensibly poured a kettle of water over Sonjani, and Dubha took a knife from Somlotha and stabbed Sonjani once in the chest.

Strangling

Somlotha, Dubha said, then strangled Sonjani with an electric cord. "The problem with the presence of this mysterious accomplice [Somlotha] is that nobody knows about him. Although the accused claims that he also worked at the construction company, none of the co-workers knew about his presence before and after the murder," Ntabazalila said.

"And strangely, he did not claim any of the loot as the accused took everything with him to Cofimvaba, Eastern Cape. Dubha has confessed that he took R1 000 that was on the table of the house and the deceased's Toyota Hilux bakkie, a black television set, a Russel Hobbs microwave, a cellular phone and a cheque in the amount of R8 150, 66."

Dubha loaded the stolen items onto the bakkie and left the injured Sonjani in the house, convinced she would bleed to death.

She was found a week after the incident.

"He then drove to Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape. On the way he picked up his mother and lied to her that he had bought the items and the bakkie. He even shared some of the stolen items with his unsuspecting mother. He used the stolen vehicle in Cofimvaba until he was involved in an accident and he could not afford its repairs," Ntabazalila said.

He was arrested on August 17, 2016, still in possession of the stolen goods.

State Advocate Nokuzola Mbewana said Sonjani was a mother with minor children.

"She was also the hand that fed the accused and was known to him," he said during arguments.

