Egypt: Human Rights Commissioner Kofler On the NGO Law in Egypt

Brussels — Bärbel Kofler, Federal Government Commissioner for Human Rights Policy and Humanitarian Aid, issued the following statement today (31 May) on the NGO Law that entered into force in Egypt yesterday:

I am very concerned about the NGO Law that entered into force in Egypt yesterday. This legislation massively curtails the rights and privileges of civil-society organisations, while freedom of the press is also being increasingly restricted.

Respect for human rights, a free press and a free civil society are prerequisites for social harmony and lasting stability. Civil-society engagement in Egypt has always played a major role in fostering the country's development. Particularly in the current situation, Egypt needs an active civil society more than ever. However, the new law creates significant obstacles.

Egypt must create conditions in which its civil society can work unimpeded to make its contribution, which is important for the future of the country. The new NGO Act goes in the opposite direction.

SOURCE Federal Foreign Office, Federal Republic of Germany