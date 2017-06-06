South Africa: Watch Your Kids Says MEC After Five-Year-Old Child Murder

The Western Cape social development MEC Albert Fritz urged parents and communities to be "extra vigilant" of their children after 5-year-old Minentle Lekhakha became the latest child murder victim in the province.

An urgent "Missing" poster of little Lekhakha was circulated on Sunday by NGO Pink Ladies after she disappeared from Lwandle, a suburb of the popular holiday spot Strand the day before.

She was found dead near the N2 outside Strand on Sunday night, Captain FC van Wyk said.

"I condemn the murder of 5-year-old Minentle Lekhakha from Strand (Cape Town) in the strongest terms possible," said Fritz.

Social workers had visited the family to offer bereavement support.

"Violence against women and children is completely unacceptable. This cannot be the new norm," he said.

He said information on the girl's murder should be provided to the police on 086 001 0111.

"I continue to call on parents and communities to be extra vigilant of their children," said Fritz.

Fritz also asked for people to consider registering as "Safety Parents" who will provide a safe haven for children taken out of dangerous situations at all hours of the day and night.

A "Safety Parent" is a person over 18, who passes the screening, vetting and training required to be allowed to look after the children. They must be able to provide a safe, nurturing environment.

There are currently 646 active Safety Parents in the Western Cape.

People interested in becoming volunteers can apply at the department of social development.

"We can stop the violence and murder of children and youth if we all play a part in creating the sort of stable, loving and caring family spaces which are so sorely needed in communities," said Fritz.

Source: News24