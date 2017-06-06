South Africa: CCMA to Hear Adrian Lackay's Case Against SARS

Former SARS spokesperson Adrian Lackay's case against the service at the CCMA is expected to continue in Johannesburg on Monday.

Lackay has laid a case against the SA Revenue Service for constructive dismissal.

During his previous appearances at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) building in Johannesburg, Lackay revealed a lot of what went on behind the scenes at SARS when its commissioner Tom Moyane first started the job in the midst of the onslaught of the rogue unit debacle in 2014 and 2015.

Lackay, who had worked at SARS for 11 years, argued that his working conditions became unbearable amid allegations of the rogue unit's existence, and that he was forced to leave after it became untenable to associate himself with the goings-on at the revenue service. He resigned in February 2015.

In January, when Lackay first gave evidence, the CCMA boardroom was filled with journalists, but as weeks passed, and with the enormously important national events which have taken place between then and now, the number of journalists dwindled.

What they and the public missed was Lackay's revelations that not only did Moyane not fight back against the rogue unit allegations - he "tacitly approved them", according to Lackay.

Lackay in fact went one step further by saying that Moyane's right-hand man at the time (before he was suspended after it publicly emerged that there were suspicious transactions in his bank account), acting chief operating officer Jonas Makwakwa, said at a Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) meeting that Lackay was a problem in the communication department at SARS because he was denying that a rogue unit existed.

Lackay argued that Moyane changed offices, making himself inaccessible and that he (Lackay) was increasingly being left out of the loop on important events at SARS, such as the suspensions of deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay, at a time when - as the spokesperson of the organisation - he was being bombarded with queries from the media.

News24