Egypt: Foreign Secretary Statement On Civil Society in Egypt

London — Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson statement on the ratification of a law on Non-Governmental Organisations in Egypt.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:
"I am deeply concerned by recent moves to restrict political and civil society life in Egypt, including an intrusive new NGO law, arrests of political party activists and the blocking of news websites.
"Our vital fight against terrorism should not be confused with obstructing peaceful democratic and social participation. The best long term defence against extremism is to protect people's right to contribute freely and peacefully to a strong economy and open society."
SOURCE UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office