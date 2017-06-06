1 June 2017

Rwanda Offers Incentives to Flower Farms

By Maryanne Gicobi

The Rwandan government has stepped up its efforts to attract private investors to its flower sector by offering land and other incentives.

The incentives include lease of land and purchase of government incubated flower farms, with an aim to increase foreign exchange from sources such as tea, coffee, minerals and tourism.

The government is banking on the country's favourable climate, fertile soils and the incentives to make it easier for private firms to invest in horticulture.

It has dedicated a 100-hectare flower park across three sites for lease, with one of the pieces already developed by the government as a showcase.

The developed land has infrastructure already installed, as well as 15 rose varieties already growing, some of which were exported in September last year.

It has been in operation for the last 18 months.The government has also set aside an export guarantee fund managed by the Rwanda Development Bank.

Grants, loans

Flower exporters will be eligible for up to $100,000 matching grant, and access to loans at an interest rate of 10 to 13 per cent, lower than the market rate of 16 to 18 per cent.

"We have invested $10 million in the export guarantee fund," said George Kayonga, the CEO of the National Agricultural export board.

"The banks are willing to finance the flower exporters because they are bringing foreign currency that they are short of. Loans in foreign currency accounts are given at a rate of seven to eight per cent," he added.

The bank will also pay exporters up to 70 per cent as they wait for settlement from the importers.

The project is seeking investors with adequate expertise and the financial means needed to increase flower exports.

Rwanda is targeting Rwf152 billion ($181million) annual revenue by 2017.

However, there are no commercial cut flower growers because investors are shying away from the capital intensive business.

