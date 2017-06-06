Kenya: Limuru's Karichu Seals Coronation Cup By Two Shots

Limuru Country Club's John Karichu beat Kiambu's Michael Karanga by two shots, to claim the 2017 Coronation Trophy at the par-73 Nakuru Golf Club course at the weekend.

Karichu, one of the national team players, made a slow start firing five and four over par 78 and 77 in the first two rounds, though an impressive one under par 72 for a total of eight over 227 saw clinch trophy plus some points in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series.

"The course was generally in good condition, save for the greens which were slow and an even and very difficult to read. I missed several chances for birdies because of the greens," said Karichu.

Karanga posted 75, 78 and 76 for a total of 229. In third place was Dinnis Saikwa from Royal Nairobi who carded a total of 230. Vet Lab's Edwin Mudanyi took the first round gross on 74 and John Kamais won the second with a score of 72, with Railway's George Felix winning the third round gross on 75.

In the Bendor trophy (subsidiary), Hilary Korir fired nett 148 to win the trophy with Moses Kiragu finishing second on 151 after beating Pancras Kuria on countback. The three nett rounds winners were S. Nanji(74), Paul Muhia (73) and Mathew Maiyo who carded net 70.

At Mombasa Golf Club, club captain Mark Mbua playing off handicap 16 carded 86 gross to win the Stanbic event with an impressive score of 70 nett, winning ahead of Ken Nyangaga on 74 while club chairman Elijah Ibua was third on 75 nett.

At Muthaiga Golf Club, Kimani Muhoro carded 15 and 21 for a total of 35 points to beat a field of 250 players during the KCB Corporate golf tournament.

Muhoro beat Joseph Kagigite and John Muhonja on countback. Shan Dan won the ladies first prize with a score of 36 points, followed by Samira Furrer on 35 points while Zubar Khan took junior title with 33 points.