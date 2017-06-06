Africa: List of African Footballers Who Died From Cardiac Arrests

As we all mourn the death of Cheick Tiote of Ivory Coast who passed away in China Monday, here is a list of Black/African Footballers that Have Died From Cardiac Arrests While Playing:
- Samuel Okwaraji (Nigeria)
- Amir Angwe (Nigeria)
- Hedi Berkhissa (Tunisia)
- John Ikoroma (Nigeria)
- Bobsam Elejiko (Nigeria)
- Endurance Idahor (Nigeria)
- Chinonso Ihelwere Henry (Nigeria)
- Victor Omogbehin (England)
- Marc-Viven Foe (Cameroon)
- Mohammed Abdelwahab (Egypt)
- Chaswe Nsofwa (Nigeria)
- Guy Tchingoma (Gabon)
- Orobosan Adun (Nigeria)
- Sekou Camara (Mali)
- Shetemi Ayetigbo (Ireland)
- David Oniya (Nigeria)
- Kodjo Etonam Adjassou (Togo)
- Bart Opoku (Ghana)
- Benjamin Owusu (Ghana)
- Mohamed Lemine M'Boye (Tanzania)
- Ambrose Wleh (Liberia)
- Patrick Ekeng (Cameroon)
-- Cheick Tiote (Ivory Coast)
May their souls Rest In Peace... ..