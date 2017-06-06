6 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Africa: List of African Footballers Who Died From Cardiac Arrests

Photo: allafrica.com
Cheick Tiote, Ugo Ehiogu, Ben Idrissa Derme and Patrick Ekeng.

As we all mourn the death of Cheick Tiote of Ivory Coast who passed away in China Monday, here is a list of Black/African Footballers that Have Died From Cardiac Arrests While Playing:

- Samuel Okwaraji (Nigeria)

- Amir Angwe (Nigeria)

- Hedi Berkhissa (Tunisia)

- John Ikoroma (Nigeria)

- Bobsam Elejiko (Nigeria)

- Endurance Idahor (Nigeria)

- Chinonso Ihelwere Henry (Nigeria)

- Victor Omogbehin (England)

- Marc-Viven Foe (Cameroon)

- Mohammed Abdelwahab (Egypt)

- Chaswe Nsofwa (Nigeria)

- Guy Tchingoma (Gabon)

- Orobosan Adun (Nigeria)

- Sekou Camara (Mali)

- Shetemi Ayetigbo (Ireland)

- David Oniya (Nigeria)

- Kodjo Etonam Adjassou (Togo)

- Bart Opoku (Ghana)

- Benjamin Owusu (Ghana)

- Mohamed Lemine M'Boye (Tanzania)

- Ambrose Wleh (Liberia)

- Patrick Ekeng (Cameroon)

-- Cheick Tiote (Ivory Coast)

May their souls Rest In Peace... ..

