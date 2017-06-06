Uganda: Lira Policeman Held Over Defilement

Police in Lira is holding one of their own officers accused of defiling a 16-year-old girl, a senior two student. The suspect is Fred Moli, a police constable attached to Ireda police post in Lira district. He is wanted for defiling a student of Bishop Tarantino secondary school in Lira.

David Ongom Mudong, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, says Moli allegedly lured the minor into his house at the police barracks where he defiled her. He says the medical examination of the victim confirms she was defiled.

According to Mudong, police has entered a defile case vide CRB 425/2017 against the accused at Lira central police station where he is being held. He says the file has already been forwarded to the resident state attorney for legal advice before the suspect is arraigned in court.

Mudong says police as an institution condemns in the strongest term possible, the acts of defilement. He wonders why an officer who should have been at the forefront of fighting defilement, would stoop that low and involve himself in such.