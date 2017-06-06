Nigeria: Procter & Gamble Expands Footprint in Nigeria

Procter & Gamble, a leading FMCG company, has expanded its footprint in Nigeria by commissioning a state of the art production line for it Always brand at the P&G manufacturing site in Agbara, Ogun State. The manufacturing line was formally declared open by Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during a site visit to the manufacturing plant.

This investment is an assurance of P&G's commitment to continually contribute to Nigeria's economic and social development through localization of its products. This will in turn make Nigeria a key export Hub for Africa and will further lead to creation of jobs, SME's and development of human capital in the country.

Speaking during the commissioning, George Nassar, Managing Director, P&G Nigeria said "P&G's growth and expansion plans for Nigeria are long-term. This investment is a testament to the industrial and infrastructural advancement that P&G is bringing not only to Nigeria, but to Africa as a whole. We delight in being a responsible corporate citizen."

He also elaborated on the importance of this new Line to the economy saying "P&G's is investing even more in Nigeria and will continue to serve Nigerian girls and women."

According to him, "P&G makes it a point of importance as a business to make significant investments in understanding our consumers and to deliver innovative products and campaigns that improve lives. It is our hope that this new asset will further support the availability of the Product to more women and girls in Nigeria."

While commending P&G, Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo, said the Federal Government of Nigeria is delighted to have a company that is investing in Nigeria. According to him, "this investment is in tandem with the drive of the current administration for manufacturing companies to produce locally and invest in human capital development. He encouraged other FMCGs to emulate P&G by investing in all the geopolitical areas of the country as this will aid the growth of the economy".

Similarly, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the Governor of Ogun State, commended P&G for locating the factory in Agbara, Ogun State. In his words "Ogun state is fast becoming a global destination for investment. We look forward to embracing innovations, initiatives and more companies willing to support the vision of the Federal Government through local production".

Other dignitaries who were present at the commissioning include, Mrs Yetunde Oni Director General of The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), amongst others.

P&G started operations in Nigeria in 1992 with the acquisition of the Richardson Vicks manufacturing plant in Ibadan by Procter and Gamble. Local production of Vicks and Always began in 1993 and Pampers in 1994. Since then, P&G has continuously expanded its offering to meet the needs and lifestyles of Nigerian consumers. The company commissioned a $300-million-dollar state of the art manufacturing plant located in Agbara Ogun State in 2014.