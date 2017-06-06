6 June 2017

Nigeria: First Lady Aisha Returns With Words From Buhari in London

By Anthony Ogbonna

The First Lady and wife of Nigeria's president, Aisha Buhari has returned from London where she had gone to visit her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari who has been abroad for a follow-up medical treatment since May 7.

Aisha Buhari arrived the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja on Tuesday Morning with words of appreciation and request from Buhari to Nigerians.

Mrs. Buhari's spokesperson, Suleiman Haruna, in a statement said the First Lady, on arrival, conveyed the appreciation of President Buhari to Nigerians.

The First Lady told Nigerians that President Buhari is recuperating fine and that the president thanked Nigerians and especially the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for keeping faith in the All Progressives Congress, APC, party as well as for their prayers for his recovery thus far.

Mrs. Buhari also said that the President however solicited the continued support and cooperation of Nigerians with the Acting President Osinbajo to actualize the promises made during APC campaigns as contained in the party's manifesto so that the promised change to Nigerians will be attained to the last letter.

"I thank Allah for my safe trip to U.K, where I visited President @muhammadubuhari He thanks Nigerians for their constant prayers for his health and steadfastness in the face of challenges.

"Mr. President thanked the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his loyalty and called on Nigerians to continue to support the acting President in his effort to actualise the mandate of the All Progressives Congress."

"He is soliciting for your continuous cooperation and support to the Ag. President @profosinbajo towards achieving the mandate of this administration as contained in our APC manifesto, so that we can build a very strong institution for a better future of our country Nigeria," she said.

Mrs. Buhari had on May 30 traveled to the UK to spend some time with the President.

Buhari left Nigeria on May 7 for medical treatment for the second time in recent months.

