Egypt: Didier Reynders Regrets the Adoption of New NGO Law in Egypt

press release

Brussels — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders notes with regret the adoption of the new restrictive NGO law in Egypt and the blocking of news sites for "supporting terrorism".

For the minister, freedom of expression, freedom of the press, as well as an unhindered civil society are essential features of a thriving democracy. Human rights defenders, an active civil society and a free press play a key role in democratic and economic development of a country. This is also beneficial to political stability.

Like the European Union, Didier Reynders urges Egypt to guarantee the freedom of civil society and the press in conformity with Egypt's Constitution and with its obligations under international law, particularly under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

SOURCE Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Belgium